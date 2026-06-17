&PARTNERS Purchases 205,257 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

&PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,437 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 205,257 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 127,919 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Nicholas Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 46,911 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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