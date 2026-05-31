PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $12.76 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,970 shares during the period. PDD comprises 3.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's holdings in PDD were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in PDD by 281.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 314.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 720.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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PDD Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ PDD opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter. PDD had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

Key Stories Impacting PDD

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Positive Sentiment: One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. PDD Holdings: Unjustified Sell-Off, Strong Buy

One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Benchmark price target cut

Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Barclays downgrade

Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. Negative Sentiment: Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Temu Hit With €200 Million EU Fine

Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued securities-fraud investigations tied to PDD, which can weigh on sentiment and increase headline risk for shareholders. Securities Fraud Investigation Continues

PDD Company Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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