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PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its Oracle stake by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 13,820 more shares and bringing its total to 116,770 shares worth about $22.76 million.
  • Oracle continues to attract institutional investor interest, with several other funds also adding to or starting positions; institutions now own 42.44% of the stock.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Oracle, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $261.46, while recent earnings topped estimates and revenue grew 21.7% year over year.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 5.9% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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