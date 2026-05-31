PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 5.9% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is benefiting from renewed enthusiasm for AI-related software stocks, with investors viewing the company as a key AI/cloud infrastructure winner alongside peers like Snowflake and ServiceNow. Snowflake, Oracle, ServiceNow Stocks Rally As AI Trade Heats Up Again
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish trading signals and unusual options activity point to stronger near-term sentiment, including a Power Inflow alert and a big jump in call buying. Oracle Shares Rise 4% After Key Trading Signal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Oracle’s AI cloud backlog and improving outlook, suggesting investors are focusing more on growth potential than on recent volatility. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Oracle, Intuit and Progress Software
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces frame Oracle as a possible undervalued AI beneficiary, reinforcing the case for continued investor interest in the stock. Is Oracle Stock an Undervalued Stock to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle is also drawing regulatory scrutiny over TikTok U.S. data safeguards and recommendation-algorithm concerns, which is not a direct business hit but could add headline risk. Democratic senator wants TikTok US JV, Oracle to answer questions on platform safeguards
- Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are still focused on Oracle’s debt load and capital spending for AI data centers, a longer-term concern that could cap enthusiasm if profitability doesn’t keep up. Concerns Over Debt Weigh on Oracle (ORCL) Amid AI Data Center Expansion
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.35.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Oracle
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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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