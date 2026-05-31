PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,220 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 134.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $412,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900,677 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,696,716,000 after acquiring an additional 699,137 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Key Stories Impacting Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for OXY , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Article

Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage comparing OXY with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Article

Analyst-focused coverage comparing with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on OXY is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Article

Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Energy stocks were also under pressure in broader trading, which can drag on Occidental Petroleum even when company-specific news is constructive. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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