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Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. opened a new position in Amazon, buying 18,218 shares valued at about $4.2 million. The stake now represents roughly 2.7% of the fund’s holdings and its 6th-largest position.
  • Amazon’s latest quarterly results were stronger than expected, with EPS of $2.78 versus the $1.63 consensus and revenue of $181.52 billion, up 16.6% year over year. Analysts currently expect Amazon to post 7.71 EPS for the full year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains upbeat, with 57 Buy ratings and only three Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $312.52. The article also notes recent insider sales, including transactions by the CEO and a senior vice president.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,218 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $249.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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