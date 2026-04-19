Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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