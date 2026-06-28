Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 20,799 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here