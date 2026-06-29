Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,261,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 163,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BXP by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BXP by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BXP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $564,883,000 after acquiring an additional 232,591 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is 140.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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