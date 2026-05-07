Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Manske Wealth Management increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,254 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $786.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.45 and a 1 year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $695.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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