Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is a founding partner in a new, roughly $1.5B AI‑services venture with Anthropic (and PE partners) to embed Anthropic’s Claude models across portfolio and mid‑market companies — this creates distribution for AI services, potential recurring revenue, and deeper client relationships. Read More.

Goldman is a founding partner in a new, roughly $1.5B AI‑services venture with Anthropic (and PE partners) to embed Anthropic’s Claude models across portfolio and mid‑market companies — this creates distribution for AI services, potential recurring revenue, and deeper client relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s broader AI pivot and tech overhaul (firmwide efficiency push plus Anthropic partnership) reinforces a narrative of reshaping revenue mix and lowering costs over time — a strategic driver analysts cite for upside to EPS and margins. Read More.

Goldman’s broader AI pivot and tech overhaul (firmwide efficiency push plus Anthropic partnership) reinforces a narrative of reshaping revenue mix and lowering costs over time — a strategic driver analysts cite for upside to EPS and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q1 results beat consensus (EPS and revenue upside), underscoring trading/asset‑management momentum and supporting current valuation metrics. That print remains a near‑term fundamental tailwind. Read More.

Recent Q1 results beat consensus (EPS and revenue upside), underscoring trading/asset‑management momentum and supporting current valuation metrics. That print remains a near‑term fundamental tailwind. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target to $930 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal on valuation without a buy endorsement. Read More.

Daiwa raised its price target to $930 but kept a neutral rating — a modest signal on valuation without a buy endorsement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman added members to its management committee and named a new chief administrative officer — governance/operational moves investors should note but that are unlikely to shift near‑term earnings. Read More.

Goldman added members to its management committee and named a new chief administrative officer — governance/operational moves investors should note but that are unlikely to shift near‑term earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector risk remains relevant — commentary about a potential Fed chair change and interest‑rate/volatility regime could redistribute bank winners and losers; this is a sector driver more than a GS‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Macro/sector risk remains relevant — commentary about a potential Fed chair change and interest‑rate/volatility regime could redistribute bank winners and losers; this is a sector driver more than a GS‑specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares (substantial reduction of her holding) — a visible, short‑term negative signal that can weigh on sentiment even if sales have benign explanations. Read More.

Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares (substantial reduction of her holding) — a visible, short‑term negative signal that can weigh on sentiment even if sales have benign explanations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side skepticism persists: certain firms (e.g., HSBC) kept conservative ratings/targets, signaling ongoing concerns about valuation and downside risk despite the AI narrative. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,302 shares of company stock worth $39,938,686. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $938.25 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.74 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $926.29.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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