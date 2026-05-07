Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $324.06 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $301.58 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $329.51 and its 200-day moving average is $337.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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