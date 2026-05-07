Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Communications Solutions segment saw an 88% year‑over‑year sales jump, driven by AI data‑center demand — a sign of durable, multi‑year end‑market strength that supports revenue and margin upside. Read More.

Communications Solutions segment saw an 88% year‑over‑year sales jump, driven by AI data‑center demand — a sign of durable, multi‑year end‑market strength that supports revenue and margin upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat estimates (Q1 EPS and revenue notably above consensus) and management set Q2 guidance; sell‑side analysts have been raising earnings forecasts and price targets, fueling buy‑side interest. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat estimates (Q1 EPS and revenue notably above consensus) and management set Q2 guidance; sell‑side analysts have been raising earnings forecasts and price targets, fueling buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have increased price targets and reiterated buy ratings (BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs among others), reinforcing momentum and likely drawing inflows from active managers and ETFs. Read More.

Multiple firms have increased price targets and reiterated buy ratings (BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs among others), reinforcing momentum and likely drawing inflows from active managers and ETFs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Amphenol priced €1.1B of euro‑denominated senior notes (€600M due 2029 at 3.375%; €500M due 2034 at 3.875%). Low fixed rates make financing cheaper, but the raises add to gross debt — investors will watch leverage metrics and use of proceeds. Read More.

Amphenol priced €1.1B of euro‑denominated senior notes (€600M due 2029 at 3.375%; €500M due 2034 at 3.875%). Low fixed rates make financing cheaper, but the raises add to gross debt — investors will watch leverage metrics and use of proceeds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Richard Norwitt disclosed multiple recent sales (May 1, 4, 5), liquidating ~130k+ shares across the period at roughly $142–$144. While possibly for liquidity/tax reasons, concentrated CEO sales can weigh on sentiment and likely contributed to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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