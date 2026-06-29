Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 0.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $7,061,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $908,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,812,410. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $358.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $356.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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