Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BA opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $153.54 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarter-to-date delivery momentum across commercial and defense programs reinforces near-term revenue recognition and operational progress (commercial: 737 114, 767 6, 777 8, 787 15; total commercial Q1 = 143; multiple defense platforms also delivered). This is presented as the company’s Q1 delivery tally and is viewed as a positive lead-up to earnings. Read More.

Quarter-to-date delivery momentum across commercial and defense programs reinforces near-term revenue recognition and operational progress (commercial: 737 114, 767 6, 777 8, 787 15; total commercial Q1 = 143; multiple defense platforms also delivered). This is presented as the company’s Q1 delivery tally and is viewed as a positive lead-up to earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing is engaging with satellite/IFC vendors (Viasat and SES) on line-fit and qualification work — a potential aftermarket/line-fit revenue stream that makes new aircraft more attractive to airlines and supports future retrofit and services revenue. Read More.

Boeing is engaging with satellite/IFC vendors (Viasat and SES) on line-fit and qualification work — a potential aftermarket/line-fit revenue stream that makes new aircraft more attractive to airlines and supports future retrofit and services revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SES and Boeing reached a milestone toward line-fit offerability for SES’s multi-orbit antenna, enabling factory installation of connectivity hardware — helps shorten time-to-service for customers and could boost new-plane sell-through. Read More.

SES and Boeing reached a milestone toward line-fit offerability for SES’s multi-orbit antenna, enabling factory installation of connectivity hardware — helps shorten time-to-service for customers and could boost new-plane sell-through. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Less material but supportive: lessor CDB Aviation delivered a second Boeing 737-8 to T’Way, underscoring ongoing leasing and narrowbody activity. Read More.

Less material but supportive: lessor CDB Aviation delivered a second Boeing 737-8 to T’Way, underscoring ongoing leasing and narrowbody activity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Airline demand signals remain constructive — Copa Holdings reported stronger March traffic (RPM +15.3%, load factor 86.7%), which supports OEM demand trends but does not directly change Boeing’s near-term delivery cadence. Read More.

Airline demand signals remain constructive — Copa Holdings reported stronger March traffic (RPM +15.3%, load factor 86.7%), which supports OEM demand trends but does not directly change Boeing’s near-term delivery cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry connectivity moves (e.g., Virgin Atlantic’s Starlink roll-out, Air India choosing Hughes, SES/JAL multi-orbit deals) illustrate a competitive, evolving IFC market — positive for OEM line-fit/options generally but competitive among suppliers. Read More.

Industry connectivity moves (e.g., Virgin Atlantic’s Starlink roll-out, Air India choosing Hughes, SES/JAL multi-orbit deals) illustrate a competitive, evolving IFC market — positive for OEM line-fit/options generally but competitive among suppliers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwind: March deliveries slowed to 46 jets from 51 in February after Boeing repaired damaged wiring in roughly 25 737 MAX aircraft. That repair work trimmed monthly deliveries and is a near-term execution issue investors watch for knock-on effects to revenue timing and customer relations. Read More.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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