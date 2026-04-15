Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 10,310 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.24 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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