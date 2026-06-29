Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 117,121 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,696 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 117,121 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Arete Research raised their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $128.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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