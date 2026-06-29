Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 60,624 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 60,624 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 211,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Ventas by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 50,281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 28,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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