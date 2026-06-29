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Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 66,311 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Patton Fund Management cut its Cisco Systems stake by 63.6% in the first quarter, selling 66,311 shares and leaving it with 37,902 shares valued at about $2.94 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with several firms raising price targets and Cisco carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.
  • Cisco recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, posted 12% year-over-year revenue growth, and reiterated guidance for fiscal 2026; it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 66,311 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $113.77 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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