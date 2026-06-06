Payden & Rygel Has $11.13 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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