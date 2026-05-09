Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Paylocity worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 363.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 282 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 price target on Paylocity in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Key Headlines Impacting Paylocity

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paylocity beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.89 EPS versus $2.58 expected and $502.3 million in revenue versus $489.9 million expected. Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Paylocity beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.89 EPS versus $2.58 expected and $502.3 million in revenue versus $489.9 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $428.4 million to $433.4 million came in above the consensus estimate of $424.0 million, signaling management expects solid near-term demand. Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $428.4 million to $433.4 million came in above the consensus estimate of $424.0 million, signaling management expects solid near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive overall, with BMO Capital raising its target to $143 and Citizens JMP lowering its target to $150 while keeping an outperform rating, suggesting upside remains but expectations have been adjusted. Benzinga Tickerreport.com

Analysts remained constructive overall, with BMO Capital raising its target to $143 and Citizens JMP lowering its target to $150 while keeping an outperform rating, suggesting upside remains but expectations have been adjusted. Negative Sentiment: Stephens cut its price target sharply to $120 from $160 and reduced its rating to equal weight, reflecting a more cautious view on valuation or growth prospects. Benzinga The Fly

Paylocity Stock Up 1.7%

PCTY opened at $110.98 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 14.94%.The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paylocity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paylocity wasn't on the list.

While Paylocity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here