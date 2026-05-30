PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 32,404 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PayPal Stock Up 0.7%

PayPal stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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