PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,566 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $20,609,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after acquiring an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

TMO opened at $472.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.94 and a 200-day moving average of $531.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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