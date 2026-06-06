PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 176,015 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,015 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after buying an additional 2,301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $204,812,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

BSX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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