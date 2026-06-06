PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $14.33 Million in American Express Company $AXP

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,733 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $14,329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $310.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $313.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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