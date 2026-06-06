PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,998 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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