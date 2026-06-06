PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,044,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.9% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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