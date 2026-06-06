PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,693 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $11,032,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,907,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $408,592,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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