PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 21,599 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 496,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,080.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $913.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock worth $11,569,731. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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