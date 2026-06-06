PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 32,191 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,191 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after purchasing an additional 339,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $425.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.53 and a 200-day moving average of $461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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