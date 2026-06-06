PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 335,854 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,304,000. Guardant Health comprises approximately 1.2% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned approximately 0.27% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Guardant Health by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,308 shares of the company's stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,630 shares of the company's stock worth $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Guardant Health by 56.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,445 shares of the company's stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,017.34. This represents a 47.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,626. The trade was a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,238 shares of company stock valued at $38,538,372. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $134.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore raised shares of Guardant Health from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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