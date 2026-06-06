PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $14.64 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,644 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

SYK stock opened at $305.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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