PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $17.68 Million Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,049 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $17,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE UBS opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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