PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,128 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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