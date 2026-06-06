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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in Merck, buying 142,022 shares valued at about $14.95 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Merck recently settled more than $50 million of Gardasil-related lawsuits, easing a legal overhang, while the stock also broke above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling improved short-term momentum.
  • The company continues to draw attention for its oncology pipeline, especially Keytruda and other assets meant to offset future exclusivity pressure, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $128.18.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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