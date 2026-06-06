PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,622 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $651.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $467.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.00 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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