PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in PDD were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 314.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 720.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

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PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.44 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

Key PDD News

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

Positive Sentiment: One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. PDD Holdings: Unjustified Sell-Off, Strong Buy

One commentary piece argued the recent sell-off may be overdone and maintained a bullish view on PDD Holdings, suggesting some investors still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Benchmark price target cut

Benchmark lowered its price target on PDD but kept a buy rating, indicating Wall Street still sees meaningful upside even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Barclays downgrade

Barclays cut its rating to equal weight and sharply reduced its price target, reflecting a more cautious stance on the stock’s near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. PDD Holdings Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

PDD’s latest quarterly results missed EPS and revenue estimates, even though revenue still rose year over year; investors focused on the miss as a sign growth is becoming harder to sustain. Negative Sentiment: Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Temu Hit With €200 Million EU Fine

Temu was hit with a €200 million EU fine over compliance issues, adding a fresh regulatory overhang for PDD’s fast-growing international business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued securities-fraud investigations tied to PDD, which can weigh on sentiment and increase headline risk for shareholders. Securities Fraud Investigation Continues

PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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