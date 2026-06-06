Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.92 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here