PeakShares LLC Invests $166,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Arete Research increased their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

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