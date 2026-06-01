Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 161,386 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,386 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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