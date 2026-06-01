Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in American Express were worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $316.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.81 and a 200-day moving average of $338.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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