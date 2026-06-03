Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,008 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 108,014 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 17,554 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,960,694 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 147,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 227,567 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

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Intel Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $542.46 billion, a PE ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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