Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $16.80 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,151 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

BE opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.74. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 268,777 shares of company stock worth $55,112,564 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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