Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,703 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873,618 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $57.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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