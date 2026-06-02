Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MRSH opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

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