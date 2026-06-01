Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 4,566 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,327 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $86,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $386.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE V opened at $327.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average is $324.98.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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