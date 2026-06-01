Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 19,346 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,597 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 19,346 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,275,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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