Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 7,454 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,604 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $55,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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