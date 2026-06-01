Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,887 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Amgen were worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,162,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $336.79 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $342.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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