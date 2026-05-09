Pearl Planning LLC Invests $882,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pearl Planning LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $882,000. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Pearl Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

IBM opened at $229.39 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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