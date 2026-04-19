Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Invests $1.27 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $222.06 and a one year high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,925. The trade was a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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